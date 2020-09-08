Wolves could loan out youngster Luke Matheson for next season, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

It is ‘possible’ that the Premier League side loan him somewhere to get some experience under his belt.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is due to have a meeting to decide what to do with the teenager for the upcoming campaign.

Matheson, who is 17 years old, joined the Midlands club in January for a fee of £1 million but was immediately sent back to Rochdale for the remainder of last season.

The England Under-18 international rose up through the youth ranks at Spotland and went onto make 30 appearances for their senior side.

He made the headlines in September last year when he scored against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Matheson has said, as per the Daily Mail: “I haven’t thought much about playing in the Premier League. Every little boy dreams of it and I am no different. But I have just spent this pre-season trying to learn the Wolves system as it’s different from Rochdale.

“It is just me learning. I am always learning — that’s what it’s about. And I will continue my A-Levels too as football is not a guarantee. I need that back-up plan of getting those and maybe even going to university and doing a degree. Anything can happen in life, can’t it?”

Wolves have a decision to make on the immediate future of Matheson and he will continue his studies on the side of playing his football regardless of where he is playing next term.



Should Wolves loan out Matheson?