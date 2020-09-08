Speaking to Berkshire Live, Nottingham Forest new boy Tyler Blackett has said it was a “no-brainer” to make the move to the City Ground following his release from Reading.

Earlier this summer, Nottingham Forest moved to bring in former Manchester United youngster Tyler Blackett after he was released by fellow Championship side Reading.

Blackett joined the City Ground club on a free transfer and will now be hoping to impress Sabri Lamouchi and cement himself as a first-team regular at Nottingham Forest.

Now, Blackett has moved to open up on his move to Nottingham Forest. The defender opened up about his first reaction to hearing of Forest’s interest and said that the ongoing project at Forest was what attracted him to the club. Speaking to Berkshire Live, he said:

“When I heard the club [Forest] were interested in me it was a no-brainer really. I was at Reading for four years so to come to a club like Forest is a privilege and an honour for me in terms of the history of the club and the way in which the club is progressing.

“The club had been trying to sign me for the past two years. I believe it came close last season but it didn’t happen.

“I’ve always wanted to be involved in such a project in terms of achieving promotion and getting to the Premier League [so] it was a no brainer when they came back in for me.

