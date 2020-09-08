A report from Football Insider has claimed that Bournemouth have made a loan bid for Spurs defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, with Luton Town previously linked.

As covered here on The72 earlier this summer, Luton Town have been showing an interest in reuniting with former loan defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. Now, it has emerged that the Hatters are set to face competition for the Spurs defender.

As per a report from Football Insider, Carter-Vickers is wanted on loan by newly-relegated AFC Bournemouth. The Cherries are keen to bring the American defender in on loan this summer as new manager Jason Tindall looks to bolster his defensive ranks.

After losing star defender Nathan Ake and the long-serving Simon Francis, Bournemouth will be in the market for defensive reinforcements. Carter-Vickers has shown his ability at Championship during previous loan spells away from Spurs and now, he could be set to spend another campaign in the second tier.

Over the course of the second half of last season, Carter-Vickers, 22, played 16 times for Luton Town, laying on one assist in the process.

Since making his way through Spurs’ youth academy, Carter-Vickers has gone on to play in four senior games for the club. He has spent time on loan with Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City. Stoke City and Luton Town in recent years, picking up senior experience away from his parent club.

