Middlesbrough saw a handful of players leave the club at the end of last season following their contracts ending. Arguably the most important of those was Dani Ayala, who is now interesting La Liga side Cadiz CF according to reports in Spain.

Dani Ayala spent a total of seven years at Middlesbrough across two spells. First signed by then-manager Tony Mowbray on loan, he arrived on a permanent deal the following campaign.

He played over 200 times for the Teessiders and helped the club achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2016. He played 14 times in the top flight as Boro were ultimately relegated back down the Championship at the first time of asking.

Reports suggested Championship trio Stoke City, Swansea City, Bristol City and Premier League side Leeds were all keen on Ayala although the two latter clubs have seemed to cool their interest of late.

Stoke and Swansea now face competition for the Spaniard’s signature with recently promoted La Liga side Cadiz CF eyeing up a move for the free agent.

Ayala left Spain as a 16-year old, leaving Sevilla’s academy for Liverpool. Since then he has plied his trade in England with spells at the likes of Hull City, Derby County, Norwich City and Nottingham Forest, but he could look for a return to his home country this transfer window.

The report states that Cadiz are ‘seriously considering’ pursuing a move for the 29-year old and a deal could be struck up relatively soon, providing Ayala doesn’t find another club first.