Bournemouth are set to swoop for Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers according to Football Insider.

The Cherries are looking to take him on loan and they view the 22-year-old as an ideal acquisition to strengthen their defence ahead of the new season.

Bournemouth have already lost defender Nathan Ake who made a £41million move to Manchester City and are in need of bringing in a replacement.

The USA International Vickers is being allowed to leave by Spurs and with just nine months left on his contract they are keen to recoup some transfer funds from his sale.

Tottenham value the American at around the £2.5million mark but Bournemouth are thought to be wanting to take him on loan although they do face competition for his services.

Luton Town are also interested in the defender with him having impressed whilst on loan there last season and would be keen on a permanent switch but price and wages would make a deal for him difficult.

Carter-Vickers has spent much of his Tottenham career on loan and joined Luton after falling out of favour at Stoke City, where he had spent the first half of last season.

He had spent the previous two seasons on loan at Swansea City, Ipswich Town and Sheffield United.

A move for the young defender looks best suited for all parties with it looking increasingly unlikely that he will be able to force his way into Jose Mourinho’s plans.

