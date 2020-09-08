Crystal Palace are ‘frontrunners’ for Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel according to TeamTalk.

Palace have already raided QPR for Eberechi Eze and are now set to try and lure another of their star youngster to Selhurst Park.

The 22-year-old was linked with a move to Club Brugge but the deal ultimately fell through and he has rejected new contract offers from QPR and raising concerns about his future at the club.

Osayi-Samuel has just one year left on his current deal with QPR and the London club could be willing to allow him to leave this summer rather than see him leave as a free agent next year if they can’t agree a new deal.

He scored five times and contributed eight assists in 37 appearances last season and it is believed that QPR are already looking at replacements for the winger with him looking likely to exit the club.

There are a whole host of other clubs also said to be interested in him with West Bromwich Albion having also been linked earlier in the transfer window.

QPR are losing a number of their stars with Eze already having departed and it will be a huge blow to them if Osayi-Samuel leaves the club as well.

They have also looked at Rangers’ Jordan Jones as a possible replacement for the winger as they look to ensure they make fresh additions before the Championship season gets underway once again.

Crystal Palace are hoping to make further attacking reinforcements with the future of Wilfried Zaha still unclear.

