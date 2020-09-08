According to a report from Echo Sport, Southend United have rejected a new bid from Rochdale for ex-Fulham striker Stephen Humphrys.

Upon Southend United’s relegation to League Two, striker Stephen Humphrys has been attracting interest from League One.

Rochdale – one of Humphrys’ former clubs – have been looking to bring the striker back to Spotland. The club have already have one bid for Humphrys rejected and now, it has been reported that the club have had a new and improved offer turned down by Southend United.

The size of the bid is not reported by Echo Sport but it is not enough to tempt Southend into letting Humphrys leave Roots Hall this summer. Southend are determined to keep Humphrys this summer and have not yet been tempted to cash in for the former Fulham man.

The 22-year-old has been with Southend United since leaving Fulham for the Roots Hall club in January 2019. Since joining the club Humphrys has scored 10 goals and laid on two assists in 34 games across all competitions for the club.

After time with Bury’s youth academy, Humphrys joined Fulham in 2013. He played three times for the club’s senior side and impressed for their youth ranks, picking up senior experience out on loan with Shrewsbury Town, Rochdale and Scunthorpe United.

