According to The Guardian, Liverpool are ready to cash in on youngster Rhian Brewster, with the Reds naming their asking price.

It was expected Brewster would leave Anfield on loan this season as he is highly regarded at Liverpool and could be their striker in years to come. However, recent reports suggest he could leave on a permanent deal.

The Guardian states that the Reds are willing to accept bids in the region of £20 million, although his lack of Premier League experience may put clubs off splashing the cash.

A loan move to Swansea City last season proved beneficial for the 20-year old. He scored 10 goals in 20 games for the Swans and manager Lee Cooper would like a reunion with the young Englishman.

But with competition from the top tier it does seem increasingly unlikely Brewster will drop down into the Championship once more.

Speaking to Wales Online, Cooper admitted he wasn’t optimistic about the possibility of a reunion, instead believing Brewster would be part of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans at Liverpool.

“Rhian is with Liverpool now” he said. “He obviously went back at the end of the season and it’s not really for me to discuss.

“He’s a Liverpool player and involved with them. We wish him well. He had a brilliant time here and everyone thought the world of him. If Rhian was available then of course we’d be in the mix but I don’t think that’s the case at the moment.”

Brighton look to be the front-runners in the pursuit of Brewster, but no bid has been made as of yet.