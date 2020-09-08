According to a report from Bristol Live, Peterborough United are set to complete the permanent signing of Bristol City playmaker Sammie Szmodics, with Sunderland and Portsmouth poised to miss out.

As covered here on The72 this summer, Bristol City playmaker Sammie Szmodics has been attracting significant interest from League One. Peterborough United have been keen to strike a deal for their former loan star, with Sunderland and Portsmouth also linked.

Now, it has been reported that the Posh are set to link up with Szmodics once again on a permanent deal. Bristol Live has reported that the Bristol City man is nearing a return to London Road, with an offer of over £1m on the table from Peterborough United.

Posh had an offer rejected for Szmodics last week but now, the attacker is rumoured to be closing in on a return to the club.

Szmodics was a star performer for Peterborough United in the second half of last season. His arrival coincided with Posh’s improvement in performance, with the Bristol City man scoring four goals and laying on four assists in 10 appearances for the club.

Since signing for Bristol City, Szmodics has struggled to make an impact at Ashton Gate. New manager Dean Holden is a fan of Szmodics but understands that he wants to go and play first-team football.

