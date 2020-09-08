Speaking to Sport.PL, Lech Poznan winger Kamil Jozwiak has said he wants to leave the Polish club this summer, with Derby County and Blackburn Rovers among the sides linked.

As covered here on The72 earlier this summer, Polish winger Kamil Jozwiak has been heavily linked with a move to the Championship. Derby County have been consistently linked with Jozwiak, while Blackburn Rovers have also been said keen.

?Now, Jozwiak has made an admission regarding his hopes for a transfer this summer. Speaking to Sport.PL, Jozwiak has said that he would like to leave Lech Poznan this summer but says “nothing bad will happy” if he remains at the club this summer. He said:

“It is known that I openly say what my goal is and that I would like to leave, but also Lech is my club, of which I am a student and which has done a lot for me.

“If I have to stay, nothing bad will happen. There will be more transfer windows. But – as I say – my goal is to leave now. We will see how it will be.”

Sport.PL says that Turkish side Galatasaray, German outfit Werder Bremen and Premier League club Southampton are all also interested in Jozwiak, with a move to England looking most likely.

Jozwiak, 22, has played in 122 games for Lech Poznan. In the process, the winger has scored 17 goals and provided 15 assists, starring out wide for the Polish side.

