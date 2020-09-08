Brentford are set to make a profit of around £7million should the transfer between Burnley and West Ham United for defender James Tarkowski be completed as reported by the Evening Standard.

The Hammers have offered Burnley around £27million for the centre-back but the Clarets value their defender at around £50million according to reports.

Although it looks unlikely at this stage, if the 27-year-old is sold this summer, the Bees will be due 27.5 per cent of any profit made on the sale.

West Ham are thought to be considering returning with another offer for Tarkowski meaning Brentford would be due to for something of a windfall if a deal is completed.

The defender made 74 appearances for Brentford in his two years at the London club after joining from Oldham in 2014.

Tarkowski isn’t thought to be particularly angling for a move away from Turf Moor but thinks that a transfer to a bigger club may do his chances of obtaining another England call up the world of good.

Although Burnley are said to be holding out for £50million, should West Ham return with an offer of £30million plus it could be a high enough figure to see a move beginning to develop.

West Ham manager David Moyes is keen to add quality and experience to his defensive backline ahead of the new season and thinks the acquisition of Tarkowski would prove to be a shrewd piece of business – with Brentford benefitting in the process.

Should James Tarkowski move to West Ham United?