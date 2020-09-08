Aston Villa are set to make a £16million bid for Bournemouth striker Josh King according to The Telegraph.

The Midlands club missed out on King’s teammate Callum Wilson who opted to move to Newcastle United but they now have their eyes on the Norwegian forward instead.

Villa are looking to add extra firepower to their attacking ranks ahead of the new Premier League season and have identified King as an ideal acquisition.

King has scored 48 goals since joining Bournemouth from Blackburn five years ago and he has the capability to play upfront or out wide with his versatility being appealing to Dean Smith.

The 28-year-old has just a year remaining on his contract and the Cherries are believed to be willing to allow him to depart this summer rather than losing him for nothing next year.

Villa are expected to make a bid of around £16million for King but whether this would be enough to persuade Bournemouth to part ways remains to be seen.

Dean Smith’s men have been attempting to bring in a striker for much of the summer but have endured frustrations with their pursuit of Brentford striker Ollie Watkins due to his high valuation.

Villa have already spent around £16million on Matty Cash and they are also in the market for another goalkeeper and will be wary over spending too much money at the top end of the pitch as well.

King has been a good servant for Bournemouth and has proven himself to be a good striker at Premier League level and would certainly seem to be a good signing for Villa if they manage to pull it off.

