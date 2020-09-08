West Bromwich Albion could turn their attentions to Watford striker Andre Gray if the deal for Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant doesn’t materialise according to the Express & Star.

Although Grant is believed to be the priority for the Baggies this summer they have so far failed to agree terms with the Terriers for a move.

The Midlands side recently completed a deal for Grady Diangana from West Ham United and this is believed to have eaten into their relatively small budget and they are now hoping to come to an agreement over a structured deal for Grant.

Grant scored 19 goals for Huddersfield last term but the Championship side are demanding £16million for the hitman and West Brom are looking to negotiate further.

The 22-year-old is understood to be keen to move to The Hawthorns and is hopeful a deal will be agreed to take him back to the Premier League.

However, the Baggies could turn their attentions to Watford striker Gray with the Hornets being open to allowing him to leave the club on loan this summer.

Wolverhampton-born Gray has often found himself on the bench for Watford with them preferring to start with Troy Deeney and although his recent goalscoring record isn’t outstanding he could offer the Baggies something different to what they already possess.

West Brom have also been linked with a move for Deeney although discussions seem to have quietened in recent days.

Grant is the more lucrative option in terms of his youth and sell-on value as well as his impressive record at Championship level and West Brom will be eager to obtain at least one more striker before the window closes.

Would Andre Gray be a good signing for West Brom?