Ex-Derby County and Cardiff City midfielder Craig Bryson is on the verge of leaving Aberdeen, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The former Championship man only joined the Dons last summer but is set to leave Derek McInnes’ side already.

Bryson, who is 33 years old, has struggled with injuries since his move back up to Scotland and has played just 14 times.

The experienced midfielder spent eight years at Derby County from 2011 to 2019 and played 288 games in all competitions for the Rams, chipping in with 42 goals.

Bryson also spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Cardiff City and helped the Bluebirds gain promotion to the Premier League that year under Neil Warnock, before returning to Pride Park for a final season.

Derby offered him a new deal at the end of the 2018/19 campaign but he opted to pen a pre-contract agreement with Aberdeen. However, an ankle injury has meant he has struggled to make an impact at Pittodrie.

Bryson started his career at Clyde and was snapped up by Kilmarnock 2007. He spent three years with Killie in the Scottish Premiership, scoring 14 goals in 135 games, before moving down the border to Derby.

He is now on the verge of a move away from Aberdeen and it will be interesting to see where he ends up over the coming weeks.

In other Derby news, they have set their sights on Wigan Athletic right-back Nathan Byrne, as covered by The72.

Where will Bryson go?