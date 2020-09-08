Brentford are loaning Joel Valencia to Legia Warsaw, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 08.09.20, 07:17).

The Ecuadorian winger is set for a medical today ahead of a return to Poland.

Brentford paid £1.8 million (as per Transfermarkt) to sign him from Ekstraklasa side Piast Gliwice and he is now poised to join the 14-time Polish champions after just a year in England.

Valencia, who is 25 years old, signed a four-year contract with the Bees and made 23 appearances for Thomas Frank’s side in all competitions last term, chipping in with a single goal.

He started his career in Spain and rose up through the youth ranks at Real Zaragoza before becoming a regular for their B team as a youngster. He played once for their first team and had also had a loan stint at Malaga B before leaving on a permanent basis to join UD Logrones.

Valencia then moved to Slovenia and spent two years at FC Koper before switching to Poland to sign for Piast Gliwice in 2017. He became a key player for them and scored nine goals in 65 games from the wing.

The ex-Ecuador Under-17 international helped Piast win their first ever Ekstraklasa title in his final year there.

His move to Brentford hasn’t worked out for him but a move back to Poland to Legia Warsaw will help him get more game time under his belt. He was impressive the last time he played in the Ekstraklasa and the current champions will be hoping he rekindles his previous form.

Sad to see Valencia go, Brentford fans?