According to Wayne Veysey at The Football Insider, Middlesbrough are set to make their second signing of the transfer window this week, with Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli undergoing a medical.

Bettinelli is seen as surplus to requirements at Fulham with Marek Rodak the first choice between the sticks. Middlesbrough are actively in the market for a new goalkeeper with Tomas Mejias in talks with Dinamo Bucuresti and Aynsley Pears being allowed to leave.

Dejan Stojanovic looks to be first choice for Neil Warnock’s side going into the season but the veteran Boro boss isn’t wholly convinced by the Austrian shot-stopper and instead looks to be edging closer to acquiring the services of Bettinelli.

The England under-21 international has played over 100 times for Fulham since breaking through from the academy system back in 2014.

The deal seems as though it would be an initial loan deal. Middlesbrough are aiming to cut back on spending, instead utilising loans and free agents. Their only other signing of the transfer window was Grant Hall, who arrived on a free following his release from Queens Park Rangers.

Bettinelli’s contract is due to expire next season and if his loan move to Boro goes well there is a chance that Warnock will take up the option to sign him on a permanent deal without a fee.

It is expected that if the Englishman was to sign, he would be given the currently vacant number one shirt and would edge ahead of Pears and Stojanovic in the pecking order.