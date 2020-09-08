Rotherham United have had two bids rejected by Ross County for striker Ross Stewart, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 08.09.20, 9.22).

The Millers are eager to sign the Scottish forward but will have to offer more to land him.

Stewart, who is 24 years old, scored 11 goals in all competitions for Ross County last season and has so far managed to bag twice in the new campaign.

Paul Warne’s side have so far signed the likes of Jamal Blackman, Mickel Miller, Angus MacDonald, Kieran Sadlier and Wes Harding but are in the hunt for more signings as they gear up for life back in the Championship.

Stewart is out of contract at Ross County at the end of this season meaning they are vulnerable to losing him on a free transfer next year. However, Rotherham’s bids for him so far have been below the Staggies’ valuation of him.

The Scotsman started his career at Albion Rovers and scored 12 goals in 25 games for them in the Scottish League One to earn a move to St. Mirren in 2017.

He went onto play 21 times for the Buddies, chipping in with three goals, and was also loaned out to Alloa Athletic during his time in Paisley.

Ross County then swooped to sign him in 2018 and he has since been a key player for them, helping them win promotion from the Scottish Championship in his first year.

Rotherham want him now, but have seen their opening bids rebuffed.

