QPR are looking to sign Jordan Jones from Rangers, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

The Hoops are eager to bring in some new faces before the start of the new Championship season and have set their sights set on landing the Northern Ireland international winger.

Jones, who is 25 years old, has fallen down the pecking order at Ibrox and could leave the club for the right price. He made just 14 appearances in all competitions for Steven Gerrard’s side last season and may leave for a fresh start in England.

He only joined the Glasgow giants last summer from Kilmarnock but has found it tough getting regular game time.

Jones started his career at Middlesbrough and rose up through the youth ranks at the Riverside club. He played once for Boro’s first team and had loan spells away at Hartlepool United and Cambridge United as a youngster before being released in 2016.

He subsequently joined Kilmarnock and became a key player for the Scottish Premiership outfit. He went on to play 118 games for them and chipped in with 11 goals before his big move to Rangers.

QPR have signed Lyndon Dykes, Luke Amos, George Thomas and Rob Dickie so far this summer but want more signings before they take on Nottingham Forest this weekend.

The Hoops have lost Eberechi Eze and are in need of some more acquisitions. Mark Warburton’s men want a new defender, midfielder and attacker, as covered by The72.

