Derby County are interested in Wigan Athletic right-back Nathan Byrne, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Rams see the Latics’ man as an ideal replacement for Jayden Bogle, who has left Pride Park along with Max Lowe to join Sheffield United.

Byrne, who is 28 years old, could be available for a cut-price deal after Wigan’s relegation to League One and he has only has a year left on his contract at the DW Stadium.

The Hertfordshire-born full-back has been on the books at Wigan since 2016 and has since made 134 appearances for the North West side, helping them win promotion to the Championship two years ago. He also had a brief loan spell at Charlton Athletic during his first season.

Byrne started his career at Tottenham Hotspur but never made a senior appearance for the London club. Instead, he gained experience out on loan at Brentford, AFC Bournemouth, Crawley Town and Swindon Town.

Swindon then made his move there permanent in 2013 and he spent three campaigns with the Robins before Wolves came calling.

Byrne penned a three-year deal at Molinuex but left after just a season to move to Wigan, where he has been since.

He has bags of experience of playing in the Championship now and a move to Derby would be ideal for him. Phillip Cocu’s side are in need of some reinforcements to their squad now after yesterday’s double departure and could throw Byrne a second tier lifeline.

Should Derby sign Byrne?