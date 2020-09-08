The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Barnsley are “close” to signing young attacker Jack Aitchison from Celtic.

Barnsley. Close to a deal for Jack Aitchison. Ex Celtic. Been to Forest Green. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 7, 2020

Barnsley are looking to bolster their squad before the start of the new season after narrowly surviving last season. So far, Austrian winger Dominik Freiser and former Chelsea and Liverpool youngster Isaac Christie-Davies are the only signings but now, it is said that they are close to a third.

The Tykes are reportedly close to bringing in young Scottish attacker Jack Aitchison. The Sun journalist Alan Nixon reported the news on Twitter on Monday, saying that Aitchison is nearing a move to Oakwell.

Nixon said that Aitchison is “ex-Celtic” but as per Transfermarkt, the former Forest Green Rovers loan man is contracted to the Scottish champions until the summer of 2021. However, after failing to break into Neil Lennon’s senior plans, a move away from Parkhead looks to be on the horizon for Aitchison.

Aitchison made his way through Celtic’s youth ranks and become their youngest player to feature in a competitive match, also becoming their youngest goalscorer when he netted on his debut against Motherwell. In total, he has played three times for the senior side, scoring once and providing one assist.

Aitchison has spent time on loan with Dumbarton, Alloa Athletic and Forest Green, picking up senior experience away from Celtic.

Now, it looks that Aitchison is on his way out of Scotland, with Barnsley the likely destination. Barnsley fans, would you be happy with the signing of Aitchison? Have your say in the poll below.

