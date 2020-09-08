According to a report from the Daily Mail, Charlton Athletic are interested in signing Manchester United’s midfield prospect Dylan Levitt on loan for the season.

Manchester United youngster Dylan Levitt has been under the limelight in the past few days. The young midfielder made his full debut for Wales’ national team against Finland last week and now, it is being claimed that he is attracting transfer interest from Charlton Athletic.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, Charlton are eyeing a potential loan deal for Levitt. Talks are said to be underway over a possible move to The Valley, so it will be interesting to see how Charlton’s pursuit of the 19-year-old midfielder develops over the coming days.

Lee Bowyer is having to work in an extremely tight budget at Charlton and he sees Levitt as a good option in midfield ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. So far, the Addicks have signed two players, bringing in Alex Gilbey and Conor Washington.

Levitt is a product of Manchester United’s youth academy and has started to appear in the senior squad recently. He made his senior debut for the Red Devils earlier this season, playing in a 2-1 Europa League defeat to FC Astana.

Overall, Levitt has notched up 38 appearances for the club’s Under-23s side, finding the back of the net nine times and laying on eight assists in the process.

With Manchester United rumoured to be keen on sending Levitt out on loan, it will be interesting to see if Charlton are able to strike a deal.

