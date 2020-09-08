League Two outfit Crawley Town have confirmed the signing of recent Swindon Town trialist and former League One striker Tom Nichols on their official club website.

Crawley Town have moved to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, with John Yems moving to add free agent Tom Nichols to his squad.

The League Two side announced the signing of Nichols on Monday, confirming that he had put pen to paper on an initial one-year deal, with Crawley holding the option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

Nichols has spent time on trial with Swindon Town this summer and was reported to be attracting interest from former loan club Cheltenham Town. However, it is Crawley Town who have secured the signing of the recently released Bristol Rovers striker.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Yems spoke to the club’s official website about Nichols’ arrival, saying:

“I have known Tom for a long time and I think he can be a really good asset for the club. There were numerous clubs after Tom so it is a compliment to everyone here that he has decided to sign for Crawley.”

Nichols struggled to hit a run of goalscoring form in his time with the Gas. He scored nine goals and laid on 15 assists in 116 appearances across all competitions for the club. He previously enjoyed a prolific spell with Exeter City, earning him a move to Peterborough, where he scored 14 in 58 games.

