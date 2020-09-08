Barnsley have confirmed the signing of former Chelsea and Liverpool youngster Isaac Christie-Davies on their official club website.

After narrowly fending off relegation to League One, Barnsley have turned their attention to preparing for the 2020/21 Championship season. Now, the Tykes have moved to complete their second signing of the summer.

Following Austrian winger Dominik Freiser through the door is former Liverpool and Chelsea youngster Isaac Christie-Davies. The young midfielder has arrived at Oakwell to bolster Gerhard Struber’s options in the middle of the park.

Christie-Davies has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the club, with Barnsley having the option of a further 12 months, potentially keeping him at the club until the summer of 2024.

Upon the announcement of the signing, Christie-Davies spoke to the club’s official website about his latest career move. He said that he is looking forward to working under Gerhard Struber, saying:

“I’m really pleased to be here. As soon as I heard of the interest, I wanted to get it done.

“I watched a lot of Barnsley from last season and I was really impressed with the high-pressing style and having spoken to the gaffer, I think I’ll fit into his system.

“There seems a real good team spirit here. That togetherness really appeals to me.”

Christie-Davies came through Chelsea’s youth academy and featured heavily for their youth sides before leaving to join Liverpool in July 2018. With Liverpool, the 22-year-old played 25 times for the Under-23s, also appearing once for the club’s senior side as well as spending a stint on loan with Cercle Brugge.

