Bristol City have confirmed the signing of former West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday favourite Chris Brunt on their official club website.

Following his departure from West Brom, veteran midfielder Chris Brunt has been on the lookout for a new club. Now, it has been confirmed that Bristol City have secured the signing of the Northern Ireland international, bringing him in on a free transfer.

Ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, Brunt has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the club. He comes in to add depth and experience to Dean Holden’s midfield ranks, who was thrilled with the arrival of Brunt.

Speaking to the club’s official website about Brunt’s arrival, Holden said that he is happy to have secured someone who will come in and help teach and lead the club’s younger players. He said:

“It’s brilliant to have secured Chris’ services because he is a player who is going to be very useful to us on and off the field. He’s technically very good, with an accurate pass, and a leader with a strong voice who will be a great teacher to the younger players.

“That is important to the development of this squad and I’m really looking forward to working with Chris in the season ahead.”

Brunt, 35, made his breakthrough into senior football with Sheffield Wednesday, notching up 25 goals and 16 assists in 147 games for the Owls. Brunt then moved on to West Brom in 2007, remaining with the Baggies for 13 years.

Brunt became a firm fan favourite with West Brom, playing in a massive 421 games for the club. With the Baggies, the midfielder scored 49 goals and laid on 89 assists.

