According to Romanian newspaper Gazeta Sporturilor (or GSP), Dinamo Bucuresti are in talks with Middlesbrough for goalkeeper Tomas Mejias.

Rumours started to circulate that Mejias’ time was up at Middlesbrough following his omittance from the club’s recent squad number announcement and now that looks to be the case.

Mejias was third choice at the club last season, often not making the matchday squad for both Jonathan Woodgate or Neil Warnock, with the pair preferring Aynsley Pears and Dejan Stojanovic as their first choice and back-up.

However, the Spaniard did play in Boro’s double header against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup in January, but he did make a howler to allow Giovani Lo Celso to score in the second minute of the replay in London. The tie ended 2-1 to the hosts.

Dinamo Buchuresti are said to be in talks with the 31-year old, but will again likely provide back-up. Catalin Straton is the first choice between the sticks but Mejias would provide an adequate second option.

The Boro ‘keeper came through the academy at Real Madrid and was given his debut for Los Blancos by Jose Mourinho in the absence of Iker Casillas. He was recommended to then-Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka who had been assistant to Mourinho just years prior.

He played just eight league games in his time on Teesside over three spells. During this period he has also had stints back in Spain with Rayo Vallecano in the Segunda Division and Cypriot side AC Omonia.