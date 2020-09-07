Former England international Darren Bent has revealed his ‘surprise’ over the lack of movement from Leeds United for Brentford star Said Benrahma in an interview with Football Insider.

Leeds have been linked with a move for the Algerian winger in recent weeks but interest appears to have cooled with the Whites now reported to have had talks with Udinese playmaker Rodrigo de Paul as a replacement for Pablo Hernandez.

The Premier League new boys are said to have agreed personal terms for the player but are yet to agree a fee but Bent thinks that Benrahma is the ideal replacement for Hernandez.

“I honestly thought Benrahma would have been the one. I thought they would’ve got him signed up straight away but they haven’t done that yet, they haven’t managed to do it,” Bent said.

“It’s going to be interesting but I like what Leeds are doing in the transfer market. They’re getting one or two players in, they’ll be disappointed they didn’t get Ben White but they’ve signed Koch from Freiburg.”

“It’s that Bielsa factor, would they be able to attract these players without him, I’m not sure.”

Benrahma has scored 27 goals and provided 24 assists in his 81 Championship games for Brentford and enjoyed an outstanding 2019/20 season despite the Bees missing out on promotion to the Premier League.

There is no doubt that the Algerian winger is a real talent and looks certain to exit Brentford this summer with a host of clubs reported to be interested but it appears that if Leeds can get the Rodrigo deal over the line then Benrahma’s next destination won’t be Elland Road.

Would Said Benrahma be a good signing for Leeds United?