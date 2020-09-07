Portsmouth have confirmed the signing of full-back Callum Johnson from League One rivals Accrington Stanley, announcing the deal on their official club website.

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has moved to add another new face to his ranks. Pompey’s latest arrival is right-back Callum Johnson, bringing in the 23-year-old from fellow League One side Accrington Stanley.

Johnson has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with Portsmouth. The club also hold the option of extending his stay at Fratton Park by a further year, potentially keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

Upon the announcement of Johnson’s signing, Jackett spoke to the club’s official website about his latest arrival. Speaking to the club’s official website, Jackett said that he is happy to have brought Johnson in after keeping an eye on him “for a while”. He said:

“He’s someone who we’ve been tracking for a while now and we’re delighted to add him to our defensive options. Callum is only young but has already gained a lot of experience over the past few years at Accrington.

“We do feel that it’s the right time for him to come here and take up the challenge of playing for Pompey.”

Johnson came through Middlesbrough’s youth academy but his taste of senior football has come with Accrington Stanley. After a loan spell, Johnson joined Accrington permanently in January 2018. Overall, the right-back played 119 times for the club, scoring one goal and laying on six assists.

Portsmouth fans, are you happy with the signing of Johnson? Let us know what you think about the deal in the poll below.

Happy with Johnson's arrival?