Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu is on the radar of several European sides including AC Milan, Sevilla and Napoli as reported by The Telegraph.

The forward is on the road to recovery from a serious knee injury and is ahead of schedule and is now set to be courted by a number of sides this summer.

The Spanish international has been in his homeland living with his personal physio during lockdown to get himself fit after anterior cruciate ligament damage suffered in March against Liverpool.

He is due to be back playing before the end of the transfer window which is due to shut during the early part of October.

Watford may allow him to depart due to the requirement to raise funds and knowing that some of their players may wish to leave following their relegation to the Championship.

Several Premier League sides are also believed to be monitoring Deulofeu as they look to swoop for the tricky winger.

Milan have had Deulofeu on their books before when he spent a loan spell there three years ago before Barcelona activated their buyback clause on him.

Napoli have an interest in bolstering their forward line, while Sevilla are prepared to take him back to La Liga this summer.

Deulofeu scored four goals and provided five assists in 28 Premier League games before injury cut short his season and his absence proved costly with the Hornets now finding themselves back in the Championship and in danger of losing one of their key players.

