West Ham United are considering a move for Bournemouth defender Adam Smith according to The Telegraph.

The 29-year-old is capable of playing in either full-back position and has a wealth of Premier League experience to his name.

Smith joined Bournemouth in 2014, having previously enjoyed a loan spell at the club and the right-back has been a regular starter for the Cherries since his arrival on the south coast.

Bournemouth have already lost Nathan Ake to Manchester City and Aaron Ramsdale to Sheffield United and could now be set to lose another of their star names.

The versatile Smith may not be regarded as a marquee signing but it’s his versatility that makes the defender an attractive prospect for Moyes.

Moyes wants additions across his backline and has taken a look at Smith because he can play on both flanks and will be available after Bournemouth’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

Brighton left-back Bernardo is also on the Hammers’ radar at but he also has interest from Germany and Turkey after two years at the Amex Stadium following his move from RB Leipzig.

West Ham should have somewhat of a transfer budget to work with following the controversial sale of academy product Grady Diangana in an £18million deal which should allow them to make some reinforcements to the squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

Smith may be available at a good price and although he may not be the sensational star that West Ham fans are hoping for, his top-flight experience could prove vital.

Would Adam Smith be a good signing for West Ham?