Mansfield Town have confirmed on their official club website that former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Willem Tomlinson has left the club by mutual consent.

Mansfield Town have confirmed that midfielder Willem Tomlinson has left the club, bringing an end to his time at Field Mill. The 22-year-old has left the club after the player and club came to an agreement to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

Now, Tomlinson becomes a free agent and will be hoping to find a new club before the start of the new season. The former Blackburn Rovers midfielder played in 35 games for Mansfield Town, scoring one goal and laying on two assists for the Stags.

With the recent arrivals of George Maris, James Perch and Ollie Clarke, Tomlinson has fallen down the pecking order under Graham Coughlan and will now be free to search for a club outside of his contract.

Tomlinson came through Blackburn Rovers’ youth academy and appeared 67 times for their Under-23s, scoring two goals and laying on for assists in the process. After coming through their youth ranks, Tomlinson went on to play 10 times for the club’s senior side.

Now, with his release from Mansfield Town being confirmed, it will be interesting to see where the midfielder ends up next.

Would you like to see Tomlinson sign for your club this summer? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Blackburn Rovers news, one of the club’s former players is nearing a move to another one of his former sides – find out more here.

Would you like your club to sign Tomlinson?