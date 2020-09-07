Aston Villa are set to turn their attentions to Bournemouth forward Josh King after being snubbed by his teammate Callum Wilson as reported by the Express & Star.

Villa had bid around £21million for Wilson but he opted to join Newcastle United and with the Midlands club in the market for a forward they could now look to swoop for King instead.

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is another player who is admired by manager Dean Smith but the Scottish club have no desire to sell and Villa are yet to make an approach for him.

King is also on the radar of Aston Villa but they face competition from a whole host of other Premier League sides for his signature.

Another name who has been linked with a move to Villa Park for the entirety of the transfer window is Ollie Watkins from Brentford but that move has now become more complicated following recent interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Villa are still believed to be in pole position but the Bees’ valuation of £28million could put off potential suitors with King available at a potentially lower price.

King scored six goals and provided four assists in 26 Premier League games for Bournemouth last season but was unable to help them avoid relegation as they dropped into the Championship following a poor campaign.

Villa are eager to bring in at least one striker before the transfer window closes as they struggled for goals last season due to the injury to Wesley and the lack of goals from other areas of the pitch.

King is on the transfer wanted list of a number of clubs and Villa will face a challenge to beat them to his capture.

Would Josh King be a good signing for Aston Villa?