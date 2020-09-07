As per a report from Football Insider, Sunderland have agreed terms with free agent striker Danny Graham to bring him back to the Stadium of Light.

Since being released by Blackburn Rovers earlier this summer, veteran striker Danny Graham has been on the lookout for a new club. Now, it has been revealed that he has agreed terms to make a return to Sunderland.

The Black Cats are looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season and now, it is said that former striker Graham is set to make a return to the Stadium of Light.

Football Insider says Graham has agreed terms to make a return to Sunderland, with the 35-year-old reportedly set to sign a one-year contract with the club. An announcement will be made soon confirming Graham’s return, with the striker said to be signing a new deal “imminently”.

In his time with Blackburn Rovers, the former Sunderland man netted 57 goals and laid on 24 assists in his 191 appearances for the club. While with Sunderland, Graham scored only once in 42 games and will be looking to enjoy a more prolific stint in his second spell.

Over the course of his career, Graham has played for Middlesbrough, Darlington, Derby County, Leeds United, Blackpool, Carlisle United, Watford, Swansea City, Sunderland, Hull City, Wolves and Blackburn Rovers.

