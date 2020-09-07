Leicester City have joined Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion in the race for Brentford defender Rico Henry according to Leicestershire Live.

There are a whole host of Premier League sides monitoring Henry including Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa with the full-back having enjoyed an impressive Championship season in 2019/20.

Brentford value Henry at around £7million which would represent shrewd business for any of the aforementioned top-flight sides.

Henry made 51 appearances in all competitions for the Bees last term and is attracting a lot of interest from Premier League clubs along with his teammates Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma.

Brentford made it all the way to the play-off final before losing out to Fulham at Wembley and are aware they will be forced to part ways with some of their star names this summer.

Leicester recently sold left-back Ben Chilwell to Chelsea for £50million but subsequently signed Timothy Castagne from Atalanta as a replacement for the England international.

However, it has been rumoured that the Foxes are still looking to add defensive reinforcements and could look to Henry to act as back-up to Castagne.

Whether Henry would want to make the move and not be guaranteed first-team football remains to be seen but it appears that Brentford face a challenge to retain the impressive left-back.

Henry is very good both defensively and offensively and offers a real threat down the left flank and would be a real coup this summer.

