AFC Bournemouth will be looking to replace striker Callum Wilson, who has left to join Newcastle United. Here are five options they could consider-

Matej Vydra, Burnley- The Czech Republic international is proven at Championship level and struggles for regular football at Turf Moor. He would be ideal for Bournemouth and knows what it takes to get promoted to the Premier League having helped Watford go up in 2015.

Scott Hogan, Aston Villa- He could be set to leave Villa having spent time out on loan at Sheffield United, Stoke City and most recently Birmingham City. He bagged seven goals in 18 games last term for the Blues and could be considered by the Cherries.



Cauley Woodrow, Barnsley- The ex-Fulham striker has been a key player for the Tykes over the past two years and has scored a combined 34 goals in 78 games for the Yorkshire side. He would be a decent acquisition for Jason Tindall’s side in preparation for their upcoming Championship season.



Tyler Roberts, Leeds United- He should be a potential loan target for Bournemouth. Roberts, who is 21 years old, may find first-team opportunities at Leeds hard to come by now they are in the Premier League and could seek more game time back in the second tier.



Lawrence Shankland, Dundee United- The Scotland international has been prolific over recent years, scoring 62 goals in 72 games for Ayr United before managing 28 in 33 for Dundee United last term. He could be worth a punt for the Cherries to fill the void left by Wilson’s departure.





