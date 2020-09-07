Speaking to London News Online, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has said that the club have received and rejected a bid from Celtic for young star Alfie Doughty.

As reported here on The72 earlier today (Monday), Scottish champions Celtic have been showing interest in Charlton Athletic youngster Alfie Doughty.

After an impressive breakthrough campaign at The Valley, Doughty has been subject to bids from Luton Town. Now, Addicks boss Lee Bowyer has confirmed that the club have also received a bid from Celtic for Doughty.

Bowyer spoke to London News Online to confirm that a bid has come in for Doughty from Celtic. The Charlton manager also confirmed that the bid for the young midfielder has been rejected. He said:

“We did turn down an offer from Celtic. And they were at the game at the weekend, from what I understand. But we’ve not heard anything since.

“In an ideal world, and this is just me speaking on how I would advise Alfie, it would be for him to sign another deal and do another year – do a full season with us.

“If he stays with us for another season he will improve more because he has improved lots since he has been with us. I know what agents are like – they want to take them out. They think about what can be earned money-wise and not about the kid’s development – because he needs developing.

“So I think he should stay, sign and do a full season with us – improve more and then see what is on the table for him. Because if he goes somewhere now the likelihood is he ain’t really going to play. He isn’t going to benefit from that.

“Alfie will be different to Dillon [Phillips] because a bit like Lyle [Taylor] when he was in his last year, if we choose not to sell you then that’s our choice.”

The 2019/20 campaign saw Doughty break into Charlton Athletic’s senior side. Injuries meant he was thrust into action and since then, the 20-year-old has been able to hold down a spot in Lee Bowyer’s squad. Overall, the left-sided player has appeared in 29 times in the Championship, scoring two goals and providing three assists in the process.

With Bowyer confirming that he wants to keep hold of Doughty this summer, it will be interesting to see if any club can tempt Charlton Atheltic into selling the youngster this summer.

Charlton Athletic fans, do you think Doughty will stay or leave the club this summer?

