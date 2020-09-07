West Bromwich Albion may need to be ‘creative’ in their deal for Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant as reported by The Athletic.

The Baggies spent a large chunk of their transfer budget on West Ham United winger Grady Diangana as they signed the loanee on a permanent basis on Friday evening.

However, despite a small budget left of which to operate with, they are still looking to tie up a deal for striker Karlan Grant.

Grant was left out of the Terriers’ squad which were defeated by Rochdale at the weekend in the Carabao Cup and he looks destined to leave the club this summer.

The striker registered 19 goals in the Championship last term and has been linked with a move to West Brom in recent weeks as the Midlands club look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new Premier League season.

West Brom were also interested in Grant back in January but instead bought in Callum Robinson on loan from Sheffield United and Kamil Grosicki on a permanent deal from Hull City.

Grant is still very much on the radar of West Brom as they look to complete a deal before their first game on Sunday against Leicester City.

They have already spent around £18million in a deal for Grady Diangana and now they may look to alter certain negotiations surrounding Grant.

There are reports that they could include a sell-on fee which may be of interest to Huddersfield or include add-ons or possibly tempt them with a player going in the opposite direction with striker Kenneth Zohore seemingly not in the plans of Slaven Bilic.

