QPR are looking to bring in some new faces this week, as per a report by West London Sport.

The Hoops have their sights set on signing another defender, midfielder and forward as they gear for another season in the Championship.

They lost to Plymouth Argyle in the Carabao Cup on Saturday which outlined the need for some more reinforcements to their squad.

QPR have so far signed Lyndon Dykes, George Thomas, Luke Amos and Rob Dickie in this transfer window but want more acquisitions.

Their boss, Mark Warburton, has said: “There will be a couple more if we can. If the right players become available at the right price, which is key in the current financial landscape, and we can get those players, then we will do.

“A lot of work is being done to get those bodies in. But it’s not easy. There are a lot of people available, but it’s about getting the right people who can add quality to a good squad. If we can do that, we will do.”

He added: “It’s really difficult in terms of where the financial landscape is and where the dust will settle after Covid. What is the value of a player? What’s the value of a player in terms of the basic wage and value in terms of transfer fee? With these type of factors we suddenly have a whole new landscape.”

QPR kick-start the new season at home to Nottingham Forest this weekend and could potentially have one or two new signings through the door over the coming days.

