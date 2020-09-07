As per a report from The News, Portsmouth are interested in signing Stoke City defender Harry Souttar.

The last year and a half have seen young defender Harry Souttar cement himself as a top defensive prospect. While out on loan with Fleetwood Town, Souttar has impressed and now, it is being reported that he is attracting fresh interest from League One.

Portsmouth are said to be keen on bringing Souttar to Fratton Park this summer, with Kenny Jackett interested in signing the Australian centre-back. Jackett has been on the lookout for a left-sided centre-back and Souttar has been identified as a potential option.

A move to Portsmouth would give Souttar the chance to play consistent first-team football. However, Souttar has impressed in pre-season with the Potters and after featuring on the bench for Stoke in the EFL Cup, is nearing the club’s first-team.

Souttar has played twice for Stoke City’s senior side since signing in 2016 from Dundee United. The 21-year-old spent time on loan with Ross County as well as Fleetwood Town, playing 13 times for Ross County and 52 times for Fleetwood.

Souttar also made his international debut for Australia last year, playing in two World Cup qualifiers. The centre-back has scored a stunning four goals in those two matches, netting braces in big wins over Nepal and Chinese Taipei.

