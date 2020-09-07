According to a report by The Daily Mail, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is looking to sell first-team goalkeeper Aynsley Pears this summer.

Pears was Middlesbrough’s number one for the majority of the campaign, but ultimately fell out of favour at the club once Warnock took charge. Instead he was often on the bench with the Boro boss preferring Dejan Stojanovic between the sticks.

Stojanovic has played the majority of pre-season for the Teessiders and started in their first competitive game against Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup on Friday last week.

Pears has a year remaining on his current deal but instead of tying him down to a new contract, Warnock looks as though he wants to cash in. He is now seen as surplus to requirements by the new manager and they are looking to offload the goalkeeper as soon as possible.

Middlesbrough have been linked to several ‘keepers so far this transfer window, with the club interested in Charlton Athletic’s Dillon Phillips and Portsmouth’s Alex Bass. The most recent transfer rumour has seen Boro linked to PSV and Netherlands shot-stopper Jeroen Zoet.

The number one jersey was left vacant in the squad number announcement made last week, signifying Warnock’s desire to sign a new goalkeeper. Tomas Mejias was not given a number whatsoever hinting the Spaniards days are up at the club.

Stojanovic would likely provide back-up if Middlesbrough were to sign a new number one before October’s transfer deadline, but just who that is remains to be seen.