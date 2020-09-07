Sheffield Wednesday are in ‘talks’ to bring back Atdhe Nuhiu, as per a report by the Examiner Live.

The striker parted company with the Championship side when his contract expired at the end of last season but could now make a shock return to the club.

Wednesday are in need of another striker or two as they prepare for the return of league action and could turn to a very familiar face.

Nuhiu, who is 30 years old, joined the Owls in 2013 and played 275 games for the South Yorkshire side, chipping in with 50 goals.

He has offered Wednesday another dimension in attack over the past few years and proved to be a useful option off the bench in games.

Garry Monk’s side have undergone a period of transition over the summer and have seen experienced players like Nuhiu, Steven Fletcher, Sam Hutchinson and Fernando Forestieri leave the club.

This has paved the way for some fresh faces to come through the door such as Izzy Brown, Chey Dunkley, Elias Kachunga and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

It is no secret that Wednesday’s recruitment drive hasn’t finished just yet and they are keen on bringing in another forward, with Jordan Rhodes being their only out and out senior striker in their ranks.

Nuhiu was a popular player at Hillsborough and seen as a cult hero to their fans. However, should they bring him back? Let us know in the poll below.

In other Wednesday news, their former midfielder Hutchinson is in talks with Watford, as per The72.

Should SWFC re-sign Nuhiu?