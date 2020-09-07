Ex-Nottingham Forest and Hull City defender Eric Lichaj is set to join Turkish Super League side Fatih Karagümrük, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on Twitter (see tweet below).

The experienced full-back is making the move to Turkey.

Lichaj, who is 31 years old, has been a free agent since June when his contract at Hull City expired and has found a new club now.

The right-back spent the past two seasons at the KCOM Stadium and was the Tigers’ captain in the last campaign. He made 70 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire club.

Lichaj started his career in America with Chicago Fire but moved over to England in 2007 to join Aston Villa in the Premier League.

He went onto play 42 games for Villa as well as having loan spells at Lincoln City, Leyton Orient and Leeds United. Lichaj was released in 2013 and joined Nottingham Forest on a free transfer.

The American international played 188 times for the Reds before his switch to Hull in 2018.

He is now poised for a new chapter in Turkey with newly promoted top flight side Fatih Karagümrük. They are gearing up for their return to the Super League after a 36-year absence and are set to boost their defensive options by bringing in Lichaj for the new campaign.

