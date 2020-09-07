Crystal Palace are lining up a move for ex-Birmingham City loanee Jeremie Boga, according to a report by Sky Sports.

The midfielder has impressed over the past two years at Sassoulo and could be set for a return to England over the coming weeks.

Boga, who is 23 years old, is attracting attention in this transfer window and has also been linked with a move to French Ligue 1 side Rennes, with it looking like he will leave Serie A.

He is a familiar name to Birmingham fans as he spent the 2017/18 campaign on loan there. He made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Midlands club and chipped in with two goals.

Boga also won the Blues’ Goal of the Season award that season for his strike against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The Ivory Coast international moved to Chelsea as a youngster eleven years ago and was a regular for their youth sides. He was handed his first and only senior appearance for the London club on the opening day of the 2017/18 season against Burnley, before the Premier League side decided to ship him out to Birmingham.

Boga also spent time away from Stamford Bridge at Granada and Rennes.

Sassoulo paid a fee of around £3.5 million to sign him on a permanent basis in 2018 and he has since scored 14 goals in 62 games for them.

Crystal Palace could now snap him up and bring him back to the Premier League.

Will Palace land Boga?