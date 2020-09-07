Norwich City and Middlesbrough could rival Nottingham Forest to sign PSG defender Loic Mbe Soh, as per a report by Nottinghamshire Live (originally from French news outlet Le Parisian).

The youngster is a man in-demand at the moment with European interest also coming in from Real Mallorca, Cadiz and Bordeaux.

Mbe Soh, who is 19 years old, only has a year left on his contract at PSG so may leave the Ligue 1 giants for a fee this summer to avoid losing him for nothing in 2021.

He has been in contract talks with Thomas Tuchel’s side but they have stalled of late meaning the Reds are looking to swoop in and turn his head.

The France Under-19 international spent time at Pontoisienne JS and Courbevoie SF before linking up with PSG in 2013. He has risen up through their youth ranks and signed his first professional in July 2018, running until next year.

Mbe Soh made his league debut for the Parisians in May 2019 against Angers and has since played twice more for their senior side.

Norwich have already brought in Ben Gibson so might not need another defender. Middlesbrough, on the other hand, also appear to have plenty of defensive options but may see Mbe Soh as one for the future.

Nottingham Forest are still in the hunt for more signings as they look to bounce back from missing out on the Play-Offs last season.

Mbe Soh is not short of options across Europe if he does leave PSG over the coming weeks.



Do you want Mbe Soh at your club?