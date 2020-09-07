Watford have been ‘talking’ to Swansea City about a potential move for their captain Matt Grimes, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The Hornets are in the hunt for some new signings as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Grimes, who is 25 years old, has been identified by Vladimir Ivic’s side as someone who would boost their midfield department.

Watford are also in discussions with midfielder Sam Hutchinson, who is a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday, as covered by The72.

Grimes is on their radar as they look to mount an immediate promotion push next term after their relegation from the Premier League.

The ex-England under-21 international helped Swansea get into the Championship Play-Offs in the last campaign and is a key player for Steve Cooper’s side.

He started his career at Exeter City and went onto make 62 appearances for their first-team as a youngster before the Swans lured him to the top flight in January 2015.

Grimes has since played over 100 times for the Welsh outfit, as well as have loan spells away at Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and Northampton Town.

The Swans won’t want to lose him, especially to a potential promotion rival in Watford, but money talks.

The Hornets have signed the likes of Jeremy Ngakia, Glenn Murray and Stipe Perica since they slipped out of the Premier League and are looking for more signings before the start of the new season. They take on Middlesbrough on Friday night.

Will Watford get Grimes?