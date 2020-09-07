Birmingham City are being patient in their hunt for a new striker, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

The Blues have been linked with a permanent move for Aston Villa’s Scott Hogan, as covered by The72, as they look to continue their recruitment drive.

Aitor Karanka has been busy bolstering his newly inherited squad and has delved into the transfer market to land the likes of George Friend, Jonathan Leko, Ivan Sanchez, Jon Toral, Adam Clayton and Andres Prieto.

A new forward to sharpen his attack is now on the Spaniard’s agenda but he has insisted his side won’t rush to bring one through the door.

Karanka spoke after the Blues’ defeat to Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup on Saturday: “I could say today [Saturday] we played with kids but I don’t like to, I don’t like excuses but obviously the more quality you have the better you can play.

“It is easy to say but in the way we didn’t sign a keeper until last week, we are not signing another keeper yet and we haven’t signed another striker is because I want to build something and I don’t want to bring in one striker then in two weeks time think that we have made a mistake.”

He added: “We need to bring in the right people, we are doing so far, bring in the people who want to be here, want to improve and especially change that mentality.”

Hogan, who is 28 years old, scored eight goals on loan for Birmingham during the second-half of last season and is a proven striker at Championship level.

He still has a year left on his contract at Villa Park but became a popular figure at St. Andrew’s. Their fans may have to wait a little while before seeing if he makes a return.

Confident ahead of the new season, BCFC fans?