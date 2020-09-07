According to Dutch newspaper Algemeen Daglad (or AD), Middlesbrough are keen on PSV and Netherlands goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet.

Zoet has played 11 times for the Netherlands national side and has made over 200 appearances for PSV since coming through the academy system back in 2011.

However, the 29-year old is believed to be available for a small fee and has been attracting attention from recently promoted Serie A side Spezia, Turkish giants Besiktas as well as Championship side Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough do face stiff competition with Zoet possibly wanting to play at the highest level possible. Both Serie A and the Superlig offer a bigger prospect although the draw of playing in England may be enough to secure a move to the North-East.

Neil Warnock’s side are said to be in the market for a goalkeeper. Aynsley Pears and Dejan Stojanovic were rotated in the Boro goal last season but the number one shirt was left vacant in the recent squad numbers announcement.

They have been interested in Charlton Athletic’s Dillon Philips and Portsmouth’s Alex Bass but both pursuits have come to no avail as of yet. It seems as though Warnock has diverted his attention to other targets, starting with Zoet.

Last season the Dutchman was sent out on loan to fellow-Eredivisie side Utrecht in January, with German Lars Unnerstall taking the reigns as number one choice for PSV. It looks as though Unnerstall will keep his place, with Zoet now being seen as surplus to requirements in Eindhoven.