Dundee United have been left frustrated in their pursuit of Ipswich Town striker James Norwood, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The Scottish Premiership side are still keen on signing him but finances are proving to be an obstacle.

Dundee United’s boss, Micky Mellon, knows the forward well from managing him at Tranmere Rovers and wants to bring him to Scotland.

They are in the hunt for attacking reinforcements and have also suffered a setback in their attempts to sign re-sign Pavol Safranko from Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe.

Norwood, who is 29 years old, has been linked with a departure from Ipswich Town this summer despite only joining the League One outfit last year.

The ex-England C international scored 11 goals in all competitions for Ipswich in the last campaign. He still has two years left on his contract at Portman Road, with the option for a further year.

Norwood was prolific under Mellon at Prenton Park and spent four seasons with the Whites, scoring 92 goals in 182 games.

The Eastbourne-born man played for Forest Green Rovers before making the move to Tranmere and had bagged 51 goals in 185 appearances in the Conference Premier.

Norwood, who has also previously played for the likes of Exeter City, Sutton United and Eastbourne Borough, ended the last campaign as Ipswich’s joint top scorer.

Dundee United may still try and bring him up the border to boost their attack, but a move is becoming harder to complete.

