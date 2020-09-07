Watford are in ‘talks’ with Sam Hutchison over a move to Vicarage Road, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The Hornets are looking to add a bit more bite to their midfield and could lure the experienced 31-year-old to Hertfordshire.

Hutchinson, who is an ex-England Under-19 international, is a free agent after parting company with Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season and is currently weighing up his next move.

The Berkshire-born man spent seven years on the books at Hillsborough and made 144 appearances for the South Yorkshire club, chipping in with five goals.

Hutchinson knows what it takes to get into the Championship Play-Offs having helped the Owls get there twice during his time at the club.

He started his career at Chelsea and rose up through the youth ranks of the London club. He went onto play six times for their first-team, as well as have loan spells away at Nottingham Forest and Vitesse.

Wednesday lured him to Hillsborough in 2013 on an initial loan deal but made the move permanent shortly after.

He was a popular player amongst their fans and could now line up against them next season for Watford.

The Hornets are in discussions with Hutchinson over a potential move there as they gear up for the upcoming campaign after their relegation from the Premier League last term.

Vladimir Ivic’s side start the new season at home to Middlesbrough on Friday night.

Should Watford sign Hutchinson?