Blackpool could turn their attentions to Nottingham Forest defender Jayden Richardson, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: BLACKPOOL. Odd one. Chances of Gabriel on loan dipped. May get Richardson instead. 😳😳 (@reluctantnicko)

The Tangerines were looking to bring in Forest youngster Jordan Gabriel, but it appears he will be part of their first-team squad for the upcoming season.

Therefore, Neil Critchley’s side may move onto another of the Reds’ youngsters and try and lure Richardson to Bloomfield Road for the new campaign.

Blackpool have been busy this summer and have brought in the likes of MJ Williams, Oliver Sarkic, Jerry Yates, Keshi Anderson, Marvin Ekpiteta, CJ Hamilton, Demetri Mitchell, Dan Kemp and Bez Lubala, but are still eager to bring in another right-back to continue their recruitment drive.

Richardson, who is 20 years old, could be loaned out again by Forest to get some more experience under his belt.

He has risen up through the Reds’ youth ranks and signed his first professional contract with the Championship club in April last year. He was then named in their first-team squad for last season under Sabri Lamouchi but was loaned out to Exeter City in August.

Richardson helped the Grecians get to the Play-Off final last term, but Matt Taylor’s men lost to Northampton Town in the final at Wembley.

The young full-back could now be set to play in League One next season with Blackpool being linked with a move for him.



Should Blackpool get Richardson?