According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein (tweet – below), Newcastle United have struck a deal with Norwich City that will see the Magpies buy talented left-back Jamal Lewis from the Canaries.

🚨 Newcastle have tonight reached total agreement with Norwich to sign 22yo left-back Jamal Lewis for ~£15m + add-ons. Medical Mon/Tue – depends if N Ireland release or use him v Norway #NUFC #NCFC More on Lewis by @michaeljbailey @Worville @TheAthleticUKhttps://t.co/jsktoLoe9C — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 6, 2020

The 22-year-old, Luton-born defender joined Norwich City in 2014 from hometown club Luton Town. He quickly moved up the age groups at Carrow Road, first from the Under-18s to Under-23s in 2016 and then from the Under-23s to the first-team picture in 2018.

He’s played a perfect 100 games for the Norfolk-based side, weighing in with 2 goals and 4 assists. 64 of these games (4 assists) have been in the Sky Bet Championship with 28 (1 goal) coming in Norwich’s doomed Premier League campaign last season.

Norwich’s relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season was always going to lead to the possibility that certain key players would be on the wish lists of various top-tier clubs; youngster Lewis was one of them.

The 12-cap Northern Ireland international has been on the radar of a number of clubs but it is the north-east and Tynecastle where the talented defender is heading.

Steve Bruce’s side has won the race for Lewis with a £15m initial bid and the lure of future, performance-related add-ons to bring Norwich’s agreement to the fore. Lewis will join a Toon side looking to consolidate on a season that promised much last time out, yet failed to deliver.

Norwich and Newcastle United have yet to formally announce the deal but that is likely to come at some point early tomorrow morning.

Will Jamal Lewis be able to kick on with the Magpies or will he be left kicking himself?